Concern Marketers Urge Oborevwori To Lift Ban On Conduct Of IPMAN’s  EXCO Election

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Concern Marketers Forum of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Warri has appealed to Delta State Governor, Rt (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwori to lift the suspension on the conduct of the election of Executive of the Association without delay.

The Group who expressed serious concern over the continuous delay of the election Executive of the Association in Delta state disclosed that the life span of the former executives has ended since June 2023 with the state government announcing suspension of the election of new executive sighting purported security reason.

Statement signed by Mr Regon Richy and Mr Lucky Oshuno Chairman and Secretary of Concern Marketers Forum made available to Urhobotoday stated that the announcement of the suspension of the election came to marketers as a surprise considering the fact that an election committee comprising of marketers with reputable character and integrity has been set up by National and Zonal body of the Association and date has been fixed before the annulment of the election.

“We can also vouch that IPMAN in Delta state is a very peaceful Association and there had been no threat nor breach of the peace within and outside the depot community. We understand that one of the chairmanship candidate is pushing through some allies of the Governor of the state to impose him on the marketers by way of swearing him without election which is directly opposite of the provision of the Associations constitution.

“We find it difficult to believe that His Excellency, Rt.Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori will support anti-democratic tenets considering the fact that the process that brought him to governance was through a free, fair and credible election.

“We therefore use this medium to call on His Excellency, the executive Governor of Delta state as a God fearing Elder of the church the body of Christ to resist the proponents of this ant-democratic agents. We hereby call on the state Governor to as a matter of urgency lift the suspension on the conduct of the election without delay, provide security for the Association electoral committee for a smooth conduct of the election, to as a matter of urgency warn those peddling his name around the depot community that he is pushing for anti-democratic tendencies to impose a particular candidate on the Association to desist from doing so.

“We also want to use this medium to congratulate his Excellency on his well deserved victory at the March 18 governorship election in the state. We also pray for his victory at the tribunal,” the statement read.

