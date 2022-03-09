Computer Operator Arrested With Seven Missing Computer Of Nana Primary School Warri

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A computer operator under the employment of Nana Primary School, Oki Precious was arrested with seven missing computers belonging to the school.

A police report made available to Urhobotoday.com revealed that on 2/3/2022 at about 1500hrs, a staff of Nana Primary School reported that eight out of fifteen Zinox computers supplied to the school by Delta State Government have been stolen.

The report disclosed that upon receipt of the information, the DPO ‘A’ Division Warri detailed police detectives who swung into action, adding that the detectives after a painstaking investigation, on 6/3/2022, they arrested the principal suspect named Oki Precious ‘m’ age 34yrs.

“ Investigation later revealed that the suspect is the computer operator working in the school and employed by the parent teachers association (PTA) of the school.

“The suspect led the police to his house where seven (7) computers were recovered. Case has been charged to court,” the Police report signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe stated.

In a related development, on the 7/3/2022 at about 0325hrs, operatives of the Command Raider’s Squad in conjunction with Raider Volunteer Corps raided several black spots in Animeli road by Panama junction and Kevin Road both in Sapele.

During the raid, fifteen (15) male suspects were arrested during which the following items were recovered: fifteen (15) grams of substances suspected to be cocaine, one (1) compressed sack of substance suspected to be Indian hemp, seven (7) packets of tramadol, twelve (12) syringes, four (4) CSP codeine syrup bottles, two crushers, some items suspected to be charms, one (1) cooler soaked with suspected Indian hemp popularly known as ‘monkey tail’, one (1) grinder and twenty (20) packets of razlars. Investigation is ongoing.