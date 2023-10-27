Commuters, Motorists Hail Oborevwori Over Reconstruction Of Abandoned Road At Okere

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Commuters and motorist plying the ever busy Okere Road have expressed gratitude to the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sherrif Oborevwari, over the commencement of reconstruction of the abandoned road project at Okere.

Monday Okumo, a transporter, stated that the road was manageable, but after it was dug up to create water ways, the company that started the project did not fix it up and it got from bad to worse to the point that motorists drove on one way that was also very bad.

“We had hoped that the previous administration would give us a better road. We are glad that we are going have our hope fulfilled early in this new administration. Our governor has us in mind for good. What else can we wish for?” he added.

Mrs. Ruona Akpoviri, who plies the route, at least twice, daily, expressed relief at the thought of once again driving her low car through the road with ease.

“I will finally pass the road with ease and without fear of destroying my car. God bless our governor for prioritising this road,” she said.

The ongoing work at the Okere Road has brought joy to the people and they commended the state governor for a good start in office.

Delta Bulletin

