Commuters Cry Out Over Effurun Market Road Gridlock, Blame Keke Riders

LAGOS APRIL 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Commuters plying PTI Road in Uvwie Local Government Area has expressed displeasure over the constant traffic jam at Effurun Market area of the road.

Mrs Ronke Obite, who spoke with our correspondent today, said that staying in traffic jam for one hour every day was a very unfortunate situation.

Shestated that the tricycle riders were the major cause of the traffic jam, especially during Effurun Market days and appealed to the relevant authority to come to their aid.

In the same vein, a shop owner in the market, Mrs Ngozi Chuka, said that they were used to the traffic gridlock in the market, adding that their customers always complain about the time they spend in traffic when coming to buy things.

She suggested that the people selling on the roads be chased into their shops to ease the traffic.

A tricycle riders,who identified himself simply as Mr Moses said that they were law abiding citizen, and that the reason they always ply the one way was to make their journey shorter.

He also stated that everybody understood the way they drive especially during the Effurun Market days.

Delta Bulletin