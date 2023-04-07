Commuters Cry Out Of Constant Effurun Roundabout Gridlock

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Commuters applying the ever-busy Effurun Roundabout have cried out over the constant traffic that builds up during rush hours due to the indiscriminate parking of petroleum tankers and the failed portion of the road.

Mr Ayo Owoyedele, a vendor at the Effurun Roundabout stated that apart from the parked tankers, the poor finishing of the road project by NIGETCAT was also a major cause of the traffic at the Effurun roundabout.

“They fixed the area around the roundabout and destroyed the roads that feed the roundabout by the debris they dug out and did not clear properly. Three out of four of the feeder roads were affected by the project and left unattended to,” he said.

Samson Onoriode, a transporter, stated that the attitude of impatient drivers plying one way to avoid traffic on one lane worsen the traffic situation as they eventually block the second lane of the road, bringing the traffic to a standstill situation.

“We have been here for over one hour and I don’t know how soon we will leave here. Time is money, there should be a way to stop this one way drivers,” he said.

The commuters called on the Delta State Government to come to their aid by fixing the failed feeder roads and evacuate the tanker drivers from the roads.

Delta Bulletin