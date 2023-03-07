Community Unrest; Delta Justice Ministry Moves To Prosecute ACP, Other Suspects

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Officials of the Delta state Ministry of Justice, has set machinery in motion to prosecute some of the key suspects that masterminded the civil disturbances that resulted in murder, arson and robbery in Ogwashi-Ukwu community in Aniocha South Local Government area of Delta state.

Specifically, the Department Of Public Prosecutions under the ministry has written to the Delta State Police Command on moves to prosecute an Assistant Commissioner of Police (name withheld) for alleged role played in the crisis that occurred recently over a traditional title in the community.

A letter to the Commissioner of Police dated February 2, 2023, and signed by Director of Public Prosecutions. Delta State, has requested that the police authorities take disciplinary measures against the police officer alongside his accomplices in the violent crime being perpetrated.

Some of the charges which the current serving ACP faces include:?Conspiracy to commit armed Robbery, punishable under S. 1(2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearm Act 2004 (as amended ); Armed Robbery, punishable under S, 1(2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearm Act 2004. Arson, punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap C2) Vol 1 Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2006.

Conspiracy to commit murder, punishable under Section 324 of the Criminal Code Law Cap C21 Volume 1 Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2006; and Murder, punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Law Cap C21. Volume 1 Laws of Delta State of Nigeria. 2006.

It would be recalled that while other suspects involved in the same civil unrest are still at large, five (5) suspects who are indigenes of the community were on December 20, 2023, arraigned before a court in Asaba over same violent crimes and were remanded at the Federal Correctional Centre, Ogwashi-Ukwu.

The incident which was traced back in the community since June 2021, saw youths loyal to the ACP and other well placed members of the Azungwu community in Ogwashi-uku Kingdom attacked the Odogwu (warlord) of the community over a Chieftaincy dispute.

In the process, three houses, livestock, farm and two vehicles, all worth over N500m and belonging to the Odogwu, Chief Gabriel Ohai, were set ablaze, while other properties were looted.

The incident was said to have left scores injured and houses razed, as well as claimed the life of an aged man in the community.

Narrating his ordeal in an interview with newsmen, Chief Gabriel Ohai, lamented the lawlessness and impunity on the part of the suspects.

According to him; “The police came to arrest one Ikechukwu Iloba Obata last year, who led hoodlums to beat a 75-year-old man to death”.

“The suspect raised the alarm and called his cohorts; and as early as 6am, they had already converged before the arrival of policemen and resisted his arrest”.

“Immediately the police left, the hoodlums moved from the Ogwa (Community Hall) and pulled down my gate and fence and proceeded to my palace, set my house ablaze, my workers’ quarters were also burnt down; my livestock of over 3,000 birds, 100 pigs and others were released into the forest”.

“The farm was completely destroyed alongside some of my properties that were looted and others set ablaze”.

“The suspects in connivance with their sponsors did everything possible to frustrate the investigations so the suspects will not be brought to justice. The investigation took close to two years to be completed”.

He continued: “some of them have been brought before the courts and they will soon have their day in court to answer to their charges”.

“I sincerely want to thank IGP Usman Alkali Baba, for his commitment to rule of law and professionalism amongst his men and officers. We equally appreciate his zero tolerance to indiscipline in the police force.”

