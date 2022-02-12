Collapsed School Fence Kills 6-Year-Old Pupil In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A pupil of Greater Academy in Urhobo community of Orhuwhorun, close to Usieffurun junction was unfortunately sent to her early grave on Tuesday 8th, February.

The incident which took place at the close of school, was such that sent the management and residents around the school in a confused and tearful state.

According to one of the teachers, who pleaded to be anonymous, told our reporters that the pupil, a KG 3 student, had closed from her class but waiting for the younger brother to come and meet her so they can go home. It was at the point of waiting that the Block used to demarcate her class from another fell on her, as she was about picking up her lunch bag.

Another eye witness who was filled with so much indignation, said that the incident would have been prevented if the school management had used a wooden type of demarcation rather than Block.

Before our Reporters arrived the scene, the Proprietor had gone to the Ovwian Command to report the incident. As those around said she did that to avoid the Mob attack who rushed to the school to burn it down and avoid further prosecution. Though she was detained at the station after her Report was taken.

According to the father of the deceased, “I don’t want any police case in this unfortunate incident, it is a painful time for my family, as nothing can bring back my daughter. I have buried my daughter and I want the proprietor released and as I don’t want to pursue this.”

The deceased who is the third child among four children was very dear to her father.

At the time of filling this report l, the proprietor has been released, as further investigation is ongoing.

Delta Bulletin