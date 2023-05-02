Cold  War: Okowa, Ibori Are Not Yet Back On Talking Terms Since Victory Of Oborevwori

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-In Delta state, the ex-governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, has not candidly identified with the governor and his once-political trainee, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, since the victory of the governor-elect, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

Former governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, who is a leading player in the 2023 election in Delta state, has tried to reconcile most of the aggrieved PDP members in the state, but Saturday Vanguard could not find out the extent he has gone between Okowa and Ibori.

Uduaghan also had an issue with Okowa in 2015 because he did not initially support the emergence of the latter as governor, but they had since built bridges of understanding.

Neither Okowa nor the governor-elect, Oborevwori, have spoken on their present relationship with Ibori but from all indications, they still hold him in high regard.

A source hinted: “Ibori, who opposed the candidature of the governor-elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, has not spoken since he suffered a humiliating defeat in his home local government, Ethiope West on March 18.”

However, preparations for the handover to the incoming governor, on May 29, are on top gear in the state. The government has set up a 38-man inauguration committee with the responsibility to plan and execute the handover ceremony.

From the feelers, Oborevwori is not averse to those that decamped from the party during the elections returning to the fold, as he is open to working with all stakeholders in the Delta project, irrespective of party affiliation.

As expected, there are new political alignments as politicians try to assert themselves in the incoming administration.

Nairaland