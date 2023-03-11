Cleric  Lists Delta, Four Other States Labour Party May Take  From  APC, PDP

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against losing to the Labour party in the governorship elections.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele said the APC and PDP in Abia, Cross River, Delta, Akwa-Ibom, and Enugu should not underestimate the candidates of the Labour party because they will shake them.

He noted that all the Labour party candidates need is to put in more effort in order to shake the political status quo in these states.

Also, Primate Ayodele called on the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi to throw his weight behind the candidates of the party instead of focusing too much on court cases regarding the presidential election.

‘’The APC and PDP in Abia state, Cross River, Delta, Akwa-Ibom, Enugu should not underestimate the governorship candidates of the Labour party. If these candidates put in efforts, they will shake long-term parties in these states. Candidates of the ruling parties should sit right because underestimating the Labour party will lead to their loss.’’

‘’Peter Obi shouldn’t focus too much on the court cases, what he should do now is make efforts to support the governorship candidates of these states. He should attend their rallies in order to boost their chances.’’

Speaking briefly on the governorship election in Lagos state, Primate Ayodele urged Governor Babajide Sanwoolu to still put in more effort in order to win the election.

The cleric noted that Sanwoolu is the best man for the job.