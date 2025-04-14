Church Declares ‘Day Of Prayer’ As Suspected Herdsmen Abduct Six In Delta Community

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Some suspected herdsmen unleashed terror in Issele-Azagba, Aniocha South, and Agbor in Ika South Local Government Areas of Delta State on Sunday, abducting at least six people.

According to SaharaReporters, it was gathered that the gunmen initially abducted a woman named Mrs. Juliana Nzei at the first entrance of DDPA Estate, Agbor, as she was on her way to attend morning mass at St. Michael De Archangel Parish.

Later that same Sunday, two more individuals were reportedly abducted in Issele-Azagba. As efforts were underway to track and rescue them, three additional residents were kidnapped later that night in the same community—raising the total number of victims to six in a single day.

This latest wave of abductions comes less than three weeks after another incident in which a farming couple was kidnapped on their way to the farm. Community sources told SaharaReporters that the attackers demanded and received a ?6 million ransom before releasing the pair.

“The kidnappings in Issele-Azagba are getting out of hand—why so frequent? Another couple was just abducted again. Just three weeks ago, a man and his wife heading to the farm were kidnapped,” one of the sources who spoke to SaharaReporters said.

“The kidnappers collected ?6 million, released the man, and then went back and took his wife too,” the source added. “It’s time for Issele-Azagba youths to rise and defend their land since the stakeholders have failed them.”

A local vigilante who wished to remain anonymous narrated to SaharaReporters how the incident happened, adding that they were still tracking the herders in the bush.

The vigilante said, “Yesterday (On Sunday) at about 3:30 pm, a husband and wife took some workers to where they are building a house to work for them. Around 3:30 pm, some armed herders came from the bush and seized them—the couple and workers. The wife was able to escape because she understands Hausa, while the husband is an Igbo man. The woman came into the town and reported the matter at the vigilante office.”

According to the vigilante, a team of security operatives was swiftly mobilised to find the kidnappers and their victims.

“Immediately, we mobilised the youths, the anti-cult group, and various security arms in the town, and we entered the bush and started combing. At a certain point, we saw a large number of cows. As we advanced, the cows moved, and we discovered that the herders and the victims were surrounded by the cows. They were using the cows as a shield,” the vigilante said.

The vigilante added that they pursued them but were unable to catch them. They returned at about 6:30 pm, only for the kidnappers to strike again at 10:30 pm, abducting three more persons.

“We also went after them again. Even as I speak with you, we are still inside the bush, tracking them. We are following their footsteps, though they have not been caught, but we’re tracking them,” the source said.Meanwhile, the Parish Priest of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Okeke, has declared Monday a day of prayer, seeking divine intervention for the safe return of Mrs. Nzei.

In a message shared on the parish’s WhatsApp platform and obtained by SaharaReporters, Fr. Okeke stated that while appropriate measures had already been taken, the church community was still awaiting further information regarding her condition, as there had been no contact with her abductors.

He wrote: “May the peace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Our sister Mrs Juliana Nzei was kidnapped in the morning while coming for Sunday mass. The necessary things have been done while waiting for further clue about her condition. Thank you for your prayers and please do not stop. The morning mass tomorrow will be votive mass of the Holy Spirit for divine intervention in her condition.

“Mothers please go on your knees and beg for the intercession of our mother Mary. By the intercession of St. Michael and our our mother Mary may our sister regain Freedom, through Christ our Lord Amen.”

Meanwhile, a parishioner, who spoke to SaharaReporters anonymously, revealed that Mrs. Nzei’s bank account had been debited multiple times since Sunday.

The source said, “She used to come for morning Mass, which is held at 6:30 am. She is about 64 years old and a retiree. Yesterday morning, the Rev. Father discovered that this woman wasn’t in church, and he sent people to her house to find out whether all was well.

“The children now told those sent by the Father that their mother went to the church. On coming back, they saw her footwear at the entrance of the DDPA Estate because the church was inside the estate.

“One man told them that he saw people in one car, a Toyota Camry or so. They were just waiting in front of that junction. Maybe they just dragged her inside and zoomed off; nobody can tell. But later on, she was having a debit alert because she dropped her big phone at home.

“They were debiting her account. Up till now, we have not heard anything about her, but we suspect it is kidnapping because money is being removed from her account.

“Meanwhile, the incident has been reported to the police, but for now, I don’t know whether anything is being done because they said the police have promised to take up the matter.”

SaharaReporters made multiple attempts to contact the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, for comment on the incident. However, he did not respond to phone calls or to a text message requesting his reaction.

Saharareporters

