Christmas Message: Oborevwori Assures Deltans Of Improve Welfare Packages  In 2024

LAGOS DECEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has assured residents of the state that “2024 will bring about increased advancement, increased wealth, and long-lasting fulfilment for everyone.”

He gave the assurance in a message to the people of the state as they joined the rest of the world in commemorating Christmas.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, the governor urged Christians to use the occasion to pray for a more peaceful and united state and country.

According to the governor, the Yuletide remained a season to show love and care for one another, hence, “Nigerians should use the season to eschew bitterness and work for the unity and progress of the country.

“Only a peaceful nation could attract investment and development.”

The governor assured stakeholders that his administration will continue to leverage on the prevailing peace in the state to ensure equitable development across the state.

He further reiterated his administration’s resolve to pursue more people-oriented programmes and policies that would improve the well-being of the people.

Punch

