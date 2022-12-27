Christmas Eve Bloody Clash Leaves Five Dead In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-For some families in Urhobo community of Ekpan, Delta State, this year’s Christmas opened with weeping, wailing and gnashing of the teeth, following the violence that erupted in the community, leading to the killing of their wards, hours to the commencement of the worldwide Christian celebration.

Reports say that Ekpan, a community in Uvwie Local Government Council Area of Delta State, erupted in mayhem following clashes from two rival youth groups, leaving five people dead by the time the boom from their guns and clatter of other deadly weapons died down, on Christmas eve.

DAILY TRUST, who quoted an eyewitness, as saying that others victims who were injured in the bloody incident were taken to the Warri General Hospital for treatment, added: “The clash between rival youth groups claimed five people’s lives in the Ekpan area, late at night on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

“The cause of the clash was not immediately known, but it was gathered that both groups belonged to two different youth leadership in the Ekpan community. Reports has it that five residents lost their lives in the shootout. One of the victims is a petty trader who sold wares to the youths who were celebrating Christmas eve at an all-night party.

Bright Edafe, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, who confirmed the incident on Sunday, was however quoted as saying that only two persons were confirmed dead in the incident.