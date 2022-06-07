Chief Priest Of Okere In Warri, Pa Fregene Passes On At 100 Years, Buried 24hours After

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chief Priest of the ancient Okere Community in the heart of Warri, Warri South Local Government Area in Delta State, Pa Ekeghoro Fregene, joined his ancestors, yesterday, Sunday June 5, at the age of 100.

A member of the Elders’ Council, Legal Adviser and Public Relations Officer of Okere Community, Hon. David Eyitemi Oki, who confirmed the transition of the prominent traditionalist in a telephone chat this morning, Monday June 6, told Fresh Angle International that late Pa. Fregene, was buried 4:00am today, Monday June 6, after Koromaju (Traditional wake-keeping).

The late Pa. Fregene, was traditional embalmed immediately after his transition yesterday, before he was laid to rest in the wee hours of today.

This Newspaper understands that the departed centenarian, had handed down a declaration while alive, that he should not be taken to the mortuary, but be buried immediately whenever he joins his ancestors.

Hon. Oki, a former Councilor and Supervisor in Warri South Local Government Council, disclosed: “Pa. Ekeghoro Fregene, died yesterday 5th June 2022 and was buried by 4:00am today.

“He died at the age of 100 years and was the Chief Priest of Okere Community, remember Okere is the first and largest community in Warri metropolis. His (Pa. Fregene’s) residence in Ogun-Obite Quarter, was filled with mourners within and beyond Okere Community, because he was a truthful, honest, humble and genuine gentleman”.

Fresh Angle