Published On: Sat, Aug 5th, 2023

Chief Omirhobo Knocks Wado City  For Describing Ibori As Urhobo Distinguished Leader And Finest

LAGOS AUGUST 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Lagos Lawyer and Human Right Activist Chief Malcolm Omirhobo has slammed Delta State Community Online medium,  Wado City Global News for describing former Delta State Governor James Ibori as Urhobo distinguished national leader and finest.

Recalled that Wado City  in  a congratulation message on  James Ibori’s  birthday ceremony describing him as an Urhobo distinguished nation leaders and finest.

Reacting in his tweeter page the erudite lawyer argued that  it is a welcomed idea  if Wado City wished the former Delta State Governor happy birthday, but  it is wrong and shameful for  the medium to describe him as Urhobo distinguish national leader  and finest.

Omirhobo stated that he is ashamed of youths who keep celebrating those who stole their present and their future.

He demanded an immediate retraction and an apology from Wado City to the Urhobos.

“It is okay if you wish Chief IBORI happy birthday,  but it is wrong and shameful of   you to  describe him as Urhobo   distinguish national leader and FINEST.

“He is hell not. I am so ashamed of youths like you who  keep celebrating those who stole your present and your  future . I demand an immediate retraction  and an apology to the Urhobos, “ he tweeted.”

 

