Chief Omirhobo Knocks Wado City  For Describing Ibori As Urhobo Distinguished Leader And Finest

LAGOS AUGUST 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Lagos Lawyer and Human Right Activist Chief Malcolm Omirhobo has slammed Delta State Community Online medium, Wado City Global News for describing former Delta State Governor James Ibori as Urhobo distinguished national leader and finest.

Recalled that Wado City in a congratulation message on James Ibori’s birthday ceremony describing him as an Urhobo distinguished nation leaders and finest.

Reacting in his tweeter page the erudite lawyer argued that it is a welcomed idea if Wado City wished the former Delta State Governor happy birthday, but it is wrong and shameful for the medium to describe him as Urhobo distinguish national leader and finest.

Omirhobo stated that he is ashamed of youths who keep celebrating those who stole their present and their future.

He demanded an immediate retraction and an apology from Wado City to the Urhobos.

“It is okay if you wish Chief IBORI happy birthday, but it is wrong and shameful of you to describe him as Urhobo distinguish national leader and FINEST.

“He is hell not. I am so ashamed of youths like you who keep celebrating those who stole your present and your future . I demand an immediate retraction and an apology to the Urhobos, “ he tweeted.”