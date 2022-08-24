1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Wed, Aug 24th, 2022

Chief Of Defence Staff, Irabor Donates Five Operational Vehicles To Delta Police

DELTA PPRO 1

63 Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Mayeranso David Saraso handing over of the vehicle papers to Delta State Commissioner of Police CP Ari Muhammed Ali on behalf of the CDS General Lucky Irabor

 

 

LAGOS AUGUST 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigeria Chief of Defence Staff (CDS),  General Lucky Irabor  yesterday donated  five operational Hilux patrol vehicles  to the Delta State Police Command.

The Vehicle according to the CDS was donated in the Spirit of inter-agency cooperation and was presented on behalf of the CDS by the 63 Brigade Commander, General Mayeranso David Saraso.

General Lucky Irabor who was represented by the Brigade Commander 63 brigade, General Mayeranso David  disclosed  that the gesture was to support and enhance the performance of the Police in the security of life and property across the State because there is need to assist other security agencies with the required tools to help in security.

DELTA PPRO 2

The Patrol vehicles were received by Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali  and members of the Command’s management team.

The CP in his remarks noted that, it was a day of happiness for the Command, that the gesture exhibited by the CDS is one of a kind, uncommon and quite unbelievable, which will in no small way boost the morale of Police personnels in the State.

The CP assured the CDS that the vehicle will  be put into good use adding that  it will definitely enhance the fight against crime and criminality in across State.

 

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close