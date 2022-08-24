Chief Of Defence Staff, Irabor Donates Five Operational Vehicles To Delta Police

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigeria Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor yesterday donated five operational Hilux patrol vehicles to the Delta State Police Command.

The Vehicle according to the CDS was donated in the Spirit of inter-agency cooperation and was presented on behalf of the CDS by the 63 Brigade Commander, General Mayeranso David Saraso.

General Lucky Irabor who was represented by the Brigade Commander 63 brigade, General Mayeranso David disclosed that the gesture was to support and enhance the performance of the Police in the security of life and property across the State because there is need to assist other security agencies with the required tools to help in security.

The Patrol vehicles were received by Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali and members of the Command’s management team.

The CP in his remarks noted that, it was a day of happiness for the Command, that the gesture exhibited by the CDS is one of a kind, uncommon and quite unbelievable, which will in no small way boost the morale of Police personnels in the State.

The CP assured the CDS that the vehicle will be put into good use adding that it will definitely enhance the fight against crime and criminality in across State.