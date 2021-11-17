Chico Ejiro’s Son Dies Months After Nollywood Director’s Death

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Viano Ejiro the last son of the late Nollywood director, Chico Ejiro is dead.

The young Ejiro passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021.

According to several reports, Viano has been battling cancer for years.

A condition that had his late father dedicate his time and resources for his treatment.

The report also says Viano’s mother, Joy Ejiro had to move to the United States of America to get the best health care for her son who was diagnosed with cancer-related ailments while still a toddler.

Chico Ejiro died on Christmas day in 2020. He died after suffering a seizure attack.

Nicknamed Mr. Prolific, he directed over 80 movies within 5 years, each one shot in as little as three days.

Pulse