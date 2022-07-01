Chairman Of Ika South Delta PDP Passes On

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Jude Onyia is dead.

Onyia died in Agbor, the council headquarters on Thursday.

He was said to be in his sixties before the sudden death.

Circumstances surrounding the sudden demise were still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

Close sources to the party chairman said he had record of illness, adding that he was very healthy.

The sources expressed shock over the sad incident.

Publicity secretary of the PDP in the state, Ifeanyi Osuoza confirmed the unfortunate development.

Osuoza, in an emotional reply to a WhatsApp enquiry by our correspondent said the incident was true.

“Sadly, it is true. We shall miss him. It is our prayer that the Almighty God will forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest. Amen,” Osuoza stated.