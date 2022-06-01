Certificate: Activist Considers Withdrawing Suit Challenging Oborevwori’s Eligibility

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Human rights activist Victor Obianuju Ojei has expressed frustration over the transfer of an eligibility suit against the 2023 governorship of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, from Asaba to Abuja.

The suit marked FHC/ASB/CS/78/2022 was transferred from the Federal High, Asaba to Abuja for re-assignment.

In the suit, Ojei is challenging alleged discrepancies in the academic certificates presented by Oborevwori who is the current Speaker of the state House of Assembly, praying the court to declare the PDP candidate ineligible for the 2023 governorship election.

He is joined by Maize and Associates Farmers as plaintiffs while Oborevwori, PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are the defendants.

However, Ojei is lamenting that he might not be able to pursue the matter in faraway Abuja for lack of funds.

Ojei who is the coordinator of Young People’s Rights is therefore soliciting funds for the case not to be abandoned.

In a statement, he said “we might have to withdraw from the suit against Delta State PDP gubernatorial election winner of 2022.

“We need donations for this case. The case has been transferred to Abuja for reassignment to another judge since the resident judge refused based on interest.

“We lack the funds to facilitate this case if it is to be assigned to Federal High Court, Abuja.

“Kindly inbox us if you want to donate to us because we don’t have the financial capacity to be going to Abuja, lodging, logistics etc.”

He said the state “cannot continue to have leaders who impose gubernatorial candidates on Deltans or Nigerians from their bedroom.”

Ojei, who can be reached on +2348038785262, urged the public to disregard rumours that some persons have already given him financial support to prosecute the case.

