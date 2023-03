Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-On the Friday, March 17th, 2023 the passage of the world oldest monarch Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, HRM, DR, (OVIE) R. L. Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro 1, Royal Canon, OON, Chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers Urhobo Nation was announced.

Urhobotoday.com camera crew is presenting to you photos during the declaration of the passage of the monarch: