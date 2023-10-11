Case Of  Two-Years-Old Boy Killed By NDLEA Operatives In Asaba Transferred To Force Hqtrs

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Command on Tuesday said the Police Force Headquarters in Abuja has taken over investigations into the alleged killing of a two-year-old boy, Ivan Omorhiakogbe by the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the little boy was allegedly killed on July 13, 2023 during a raid on drug peddlers’ hideouts by the operatives of NDLEA in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state while his younger sibling, Erhumossele sustained injury on his eye.

The deceased was killed at his mother’s shop at a plaza in the locality.

The police commissioner, Wale Abass, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Asaba, Delta State capital, said the force headquarters had taken over the investigation from the state for a thorough investigation.

According to him, “About the NDLEA and the issue that happened in Okpanam, we have concluded investigations, the suspect has been taken to Abuja, for more in depth investigation probably to go beyond what our wherewithal here can achieve.

“They have taken the suspect to Abuja, we have given them the case file and I believe in no distant time, the suspect will be charged.”

