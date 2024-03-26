Canadian Based Prof. Rukevwe Ugwumba To Speak As Guest Discussant At Advocate Lecture Series

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 26TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Advocate Lecture Series Board of Council (ALSBC) has announced a renowned Canadian-based professor of Family Medicine, Prof. Rukevwe (Ruky) Ugwumba as a Guest Discussant at Advocate Newspaper Publication’s Inaugural Lecture Series, themed “Youth Empowerment and Leadership Evolution: Rethinking Nigeria’s Leadership Recruitment Process.”

ALSBC, in a press statement on Saturday signed by its Secretary General, Mr. Shedrack Onitsha, Anipr, disclosed that the choice of the family doctor, Prof. Rukevwe Ugwumba, was as a result of her outstanding impacts globally for over two decades.

The statement Read: “Advocate Lecture Series Board of Council (ALSBC) is pleased to announce the inaugural lecture series as part of the activities marking our 10th Anniversary. The lecture, themed “Youth Empowerment and Leadership Evolution: Rethinking Nigeria’s Leadership Recruitment Process,” is scheduled to take place on April 17th, 2024, at the prestigious Wetland Hotel, Ughelli, Delta State.

“We are honoured to present Professor Rukevwe (Ruky) Ugwumba as our esteemed Guest Discussant for this landmark event. Professor Rukevwe Ugwumba is a distinguished Professor in Family Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine, Saskatchewan, Canada. With a remarkable career spanning various fields including family medicine, public health, and infectious diseases, Professor Rukevwe Ugwumba brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the discussion on youth empowerment and leadership in Nigeria.

“Born and raised in Uwheru, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, Professor Rukevwe Ugwumba has made significant contributions to healthcare and community development both in Nigeria and Canada. As a Consultant to the Senate Committee on Health, National Assembly (NASS) Abuja, she played a pivotal role in shaping healthcare policies and initiatives to improve access and affordability of healthcare services in Nigeria.

“During her tenure as Special Adviser on Health Monitoring to the Governor of Delta State, Professor Rukevwe Ugwumba implemented key programs aimed at improving maternal and child health, combating communicable diseases, and promoting HIV prevention and treatment. Her efforts have led to tangible improvements in healthcare delivery and outcomes in Delta State.

“Beyond her professional achievements, Professor Rukevwe Ugwumba is a philanthropist and humanitarian, dedicated to empowering and uplifting communities through her NGO, Jesu-Marie Empowerment Foundation. Her commitment to service and her advocacy for youth empowerment align perfectly with the theme of our inaugural lecture series.

“We invite all stakeholders, including policymakers, youth leaders, activists, academics, and members of the public, to join us at the Wetland Hotel on April 17th, 2024, for an insightful and engaging discussion on reimagining Nigeria’s leadership recruitment process and empowering the next generation of leaders.

