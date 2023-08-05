Calls For Free Trade Zone Takeoff In Koko Dominate Delta Summit

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 5TH (URHOBOTDAY)-Stakeholders have called for an enabling environment for the smooth takeoff of the Free Trade Zone at Koko, Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Chairman of the Delta State Special Economic Zones (Koko/Kwale Free Trade Zones), Brigadier Gen. Michael Ndubuisi (Rtd), made the call during the second edition of the Warri North Economic Summit, held at Koko.

Discussing on the theme of the summit, “Koko Free Trade Zone – Creating Opportunities For Economic Prosperity And Development,” he said it would boost economic activities in the area, adding that to encourage the board members of the project, there was the need to create a peaceful environment that would not only encourage them (the board), but also the Delta state government, foreign and local investors to feel safe to carry out business activities in the area.

The chairman stated the numerous economic benefits of the Free Trade Zone, to include the construction of a railway from Lagos to Koko, the dredging of the Benin River to the deep sea and the economic activities that would boost the economy of the locality and Delta State.

Pastor Godwin Akpovie, MD/CEO of the Delta Special Economic Zone, said that a Free Trade Zone is a special area within a country where foreign and local companies could import materials, manufacture goods, export products and perform services without being subjected to the usual customs, tax, labour, and other bureaucratic regulations.

He assured the Koko community of the willingness of the board to work with them in synergy and ensure that all stakeholders and interests were ably represented and consulted.

Akpovie recalled that Governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Ewetan Uduaghan, introduced the Koko Free Trade Zone and secured the first licence, as well as making provision for the land space, designated for the Free Trade Zone, some 15 years ago.

Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the immediate past governor of the state, made efforts in ensuring the upgrading and renewal of the license from a Free Trade Zone to Special Economic Zone and hitting the ground running by constituting its board.

He also appreciated the state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, for his foresight and commitment towards the takeoff of the project just as he commended other relevant stakeholders, including representatives of the community.

