Cairo Ojougboh Recounts Why APC Lost Election In Delta State

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The National Coalition for Peace and Unity (NCPU) has said the way the deputy senate president, Barr Ovie Omo-Agege, manages the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State informed why the party lost the governorship election in the state.

Cairo Ojougboh, the protem secretary of NCPC, said in a release that the issue Omo-Agege had with him was because he speaks the truth.

Ojougboh, who said the intention of Omo-Agege was to cow members in the state and make them his stooges, added that his actions during the governorship election in Delta where some electoral officers were held hostage, didn’t conform with the position of a number seven citizen in the country.

While citing Section 182 (1) (a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to buttress his point, he urged his supporters to go about their normal businesses and ignore the frustration of the deputy senate president.

“At my age I will not be afraid to speak the truth. The tickets for senatorial, House of Representatives and governorship were bought by Omo-Agege and he gave them to whoever he wanted, his expulsion from the party cannot stand.

The former Reps member described his expulsion by Omo-Agege as “kangaroo expulsion,” saying the social media expulsion doesn’t need a reply, but was dead on arrival as he said “that is Omo-Agege’s way,”

Leadership