CAF  Okays Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba  For 2025 AFCON

LAGOS APRIL 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Officials of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have expressed satisfaction with facilities at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, saying the arena is suitable for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria and Benin Republic have put up a joint bid to co-host the 2025 African Cup of Nations, with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) listing Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, as one of the venues.

The CAF team, however, noted some corrections that must be made at the stadium to make it perfect for the competition. The team left Asaba yesterday morning.

Speaking with The Guardian on telephone after the inspection, yesterday, Chairman, Delta Sports Commission, Tonobok Okowa, promised that the state would fix the few areas the visitors pointed out as quickly as possible.

The stadium hosted last year’s National Sports festival, and according to Okowa, “the facility has been updated to meet any international standard in terms of hosting any sporting competition.”

He said: “As we speak, the team from CAF just left Asaba, and they are satisfied with facilities at the Stephen Keshi stadium. They inspected the main bowl, training facilities, hotels and other important facilities that will ensure the smooth running of the competition.

“They pointed a few things, which we will fix as soon as possible,” Okowa stated.

Guinea was originally scheduled to host the 2025 African Cup of Nations but was stripped of the right owing to slow preparations.

Nigeria co-hosted the AFCON with Ghana in the year 2000. Morocco, Algeria and Zambia have also submitted bids to host the 2025 AFCON.

