Bus Drivers Urge  Oborevwori To Fix Failed Portions Of Warri-Sapele Road Near Main Market

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 26TH(NEWSRANGERS)-A mini bus DRIVER, Mr Monday Ogaga, has appealed to the Delta State Government to fix the failed portion of the Warri-Sapele Road close to the Warri Main Market.

According to Mr Monday, he said that portion of the road was dug open by the past administration about three months ago.

He also said before the fuel increment, they were not seeing the alternative route as a long distance.

Another mini bus driver, who pleaded anonymity, appealed to the Governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Sherrif Oborevwori, to come to their aid, stating that the traffic jam between Okere Road Junction and Main Market was frustrating and fuel consuming.

Delta Bulletin