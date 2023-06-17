Burial Rites: Agbarha-Warri Kingdom Shuns Warri South Chair Order, Shuts Markets, Shops

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Markets, shops and stalls across Agbarha-Warri kingdom in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State were, on Saturday, deserted and shut in honour of the departed monarch, HRM London Aforkerhi Itu, Orhifi Ememoh 11, the Ovie of Agbarha-Warri kingdom.

Prior to Saturday’s burial rites of the departed monarch which started during the week, an unsigned statement had gone viral as of Wednesday, urging the closure of the popular Igbudu market in the local government.

The public announcement stated: “This is to notify everyone that Igbudu Market won’t be open this SATURDAY because they’re burying their king.

“No human being should be found in or around the market area if you’re not an indigene; please it’s very serious. Please, help pass the message to your friends and relatives.”

Obviously, the terse message, which went viral on social media and some privately-owned online media, caused some panic across the local government area which is heavily inhabited by non-indigenes, especially traders from the South East.

Igbudu Market is also host to folks from the northern part of the country with their commercial and residential enclave popularly called Hausa Quarters.

Report Ad

But in a swift reaction, the chairman of Warri South, Dr Michael Tidi, issued a statement, urging residents and traders to disregard the viral message suggesting a traditional curfew and restriction of commercial activities in the popular market.

In the statement released on Friday, June 16, Dr Tidi averred that the council had to make the clarification, following repeated inquiries from panic-stricken traders and other critical stakeholders.

He said that the right of passage of the Ovie of Agbarha, Warri, HRM London Orhifi Ememoh II, slated Saturday, June 17, did not pose any security threat to traders in Igbudu Market and customers intending to carry out their usual purchases.

He restated his administration’s resolve to sustain the support of traditional institutions in Warri South Local Government Area and emphasized that the unwarranted closure of markets and other business concerns at a time people are struggling with the economic difficulties occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy was unnecessary.

Checks by our correspondent on Saturday, however, showed that the local government chairman’s reassurance did not hold water, as not only Igbudu Market was deserted, Main Market, Igbo Market and shops along Ginuwa, Okere Road, Warri – Sapele Road starting from Enerhen were all shut.

With the aid of a task force said to be put in place by the Otovwodo-Agbarha (Agbassa) community, which is the headquarters of the kingdom, markets and shops across the seven communities – Igbudu, Edjeba, Okurodo, Ogunu, Oteghele and Ukpokiti as well as Agbassa – were locked up.

At Igbo Market, along Warri-Sapele road, our correspondent saw some owners of the locked shops loafing around in case customers could show up for them to secretly dash into their shops to make brisk sales.

Meanwhile, while shops and stores directly opposite and adjacent to Ogbe-Ijoh Market, which is being claimed and used by the Ijaws, were also deserted, Ogbe-Ijoh Market was bubbling with commercial transactions, but not without a fuss.

It was gathered that the Agbassa task force had gone to picket the market, threatening to disrupt transactions if they would not close shop to honour the Agbarha monarch.

A timely intervention of a military Major from 3 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Effurun, always keeping vigil opposite Sacred Heart Catholic Church, saved the day, as the Ijaws insisted the market wasn’t under the purview of the Agbarha-Warri kingdom but the local government.

Speaking with Ogbe-Ijoh Market leader, Comrade Godwin Eneghan, he said the Agbassa boys numbering over 25 came to threaten the women traders in the market to close shop, adding that a call to the Chairman of the local government, Dr Tidi, revealed that he’s not in support of the arbitrary closure of commercial activities in Agbarha-Warri kingdom.

As of the time of filing the report, besides intra-city movement via tricycles and buses, markets and shops in the affected areas are still under lock and key.

Tribune