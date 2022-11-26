Buhari Sympathises With Family Of Demise Isoko Gospels Crooner, Sammie Okposo

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with family, friends and professional associates of renowned gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, whose demise on Friday left many in Nigeria and across the world severely shocked.

President Buhari spoke in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Friday.

He commiserated with the Christian community, particularly Okposo’s colleagues in gospel music and the younger generation, who have over the years identified with his elevating style of praise and worship.

Adesina added: “The President notes the unique platform of worship created by Okposo, Okposo Praise Party, his creative contributions to the Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, and the inspiring role he played in grooming talents and mentoring them to stardom.

“President Buhari prays for the repose of the musician’s soul, urging the family to find solace in his investments of love.”