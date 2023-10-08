Boy Declared Missing In Mercy City Church Effurun, Found With Kidnapper In Benin Bypass

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A young boy declared missing at the Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, a.k.a Mercy City Church, Warri, Delta State, has been found with a kidnapper along Benin Motor Park road in Edo State.

Founder of the church, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, was earlier accused of having a hand in the disappearance of the boy days ago as the situation put the cleric and the church in the eye of the storm.

The news of the boy’s rescue by Policemen has brought relief and joy to many across Nigeria, with numerous people taking to social media to express their gratitude for the swift action of the Police and the divine intervention of God.

According to sources, the kidnapper was apprehended by the Police with the help of members of the public who notified the Police of a suspicious-looking man around Benin City bypass, carrying what was believed to be the missing child.

The little boy was examined by medical personnel immediately after being rescued and was found to be in good health and spirit.

The boy’s family has been contacted and has ascertained that their son was unharmed.

The case, however, is currently being investigated by the Police, and more details were expected to be released.

Meanwhile, parents and Nigerians in general, have been urged to remain vigilant and perpetually cautious, as the menace of child abduction remains prevalent across the country.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for Nigerians to unite and cooperate with security agencies to curb the insecurity menace in the country.

Leadership

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email:labakevwe@yahoo.com