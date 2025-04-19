Boxing: I Am Confident Of Beating Efe Ajagba Next Month In Saudi Arabia, Bakole Brags

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Martin Bakole admits he’s taking a risk by fighting Efe Ajagba in Saudi Arabia next month, but is confident he’ll win and says he’ll definitely have a shot at a world title, reports news.stv.tv.

Bakole, who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo but based in Scotland, is training for his heavyweight bout against his Nigerian opponent.

Trained by Glasgow’s Billy Nelson, Bakole lost his last fight in Riyadh, in February after stepping in at short notice to fight Joseph Parker.

Parker was due to face Daniel Dubois but the Englishman fell ill and withdrew a couple of days before the fight. Bakole, who wasn’t in camp or full training, stepped in at the 11th hour but fell to a second round KO.

He feels the experience won’t damage his hopes of making it to the top, and hopes to take another step towards his dreams when he takes on a dangerous opponent in Saudi Arabia in May.

Bakole said he’s had an assurance by Turki Alalshikh, the Saudi royal, who masterminded the nation’s rise to prominence in the boxing world, that he will get an opportunity,

“I always take a risk,” he said. “I took a risk against Parker, now I’m taking a risk against Ajagba.”

“This is what boxing is for. I’ll take it. Of course (I think I’ll get a title shot). After Ajagba I think I’ll be back in the queue maybe number one again in WBA.

“His Excellency promised me a world title fight. As soon as I beat Ajagba I will come back again in line.

The Guardian-Nigeria

