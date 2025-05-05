Boxing: Efe Ajagba, Martin Bakole Clash  Ends In A Draw

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigerian heavyweight Efe Ajagba and Congolese contender Martin Bakole fought to a dramatic 10-round draw in their highly anticipated all-African showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The judges scored the fiercely contested bout 95-95, 94-96, and 95-95, with one narrowly favouring Ajagba and the other two calling it even, leaving the result unresolved and the question of Africa’s top heavyweight still wide open.

Ajagba, who now holds a record of 20 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw, displayed resilience and technical sharpness, while Bakole (21-2-1, 16 KOs) looked to bounce back after a short-notice KO loss to Joseph Parker earlier this year. Despite having a full training camp, the 299-pound Congolese fighter appeared sluggish and was weighed down by excess bulk.

The bout, staged at the ANB Arena, was billed as a defining moment for both fighters, not only for continental bragging rights, but also as a potential stepping stone toward a future world title shot in a division ruled by Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois.

“I won the fight, to be honest,” Ajagba said post-fight. “It’s not up to me to decide, it’s the judges’ decision. But if you ask me, I won the fight.”

Bakole disagreed, saying: “I thought I won the fight, but it is what it is.” The DR Congo native hinted at the possibility of a rematch, stating he would consult with his team.

With both fighters feeling hard done by the result, a rematch may be the only way to settle the score and determine who truly stands as Africa’s leading heavyweight.

BusinessDay

