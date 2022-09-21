Boutique Robbers Besiege Sapele, Cart Away Million  Of Naira Clothing

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Owners of boutique in Sapele have raised the alarm over activities of boutique robbers which have to lost millions of Naira

Boutique owners in Sapele who expressed worry over the robbery of boutique stores said goods worth millions of naira were carted away within a week.

Our correspondent gathered that at Amukpe, Sapele, Miko Mike Enterprise was robbed and all the clothing in the boutique were carted away.

It was learnt that the robbers gained access to the boutique by breaking through the wall.

It was also gathered that, outside the clothing, the robbers went away with a cash sum of N4.5 Million which was said to be money kept in the safe in the shop as the enterprise is also into other business ventures such as POS and others.

At Abeke Road, Ifytex Boutique opposite Ufuoma Secondary School was robbed and goods worth millions carted away.

Also a boutique owned by Mike Okonedo at Okirighwre was equally robbed.

Mr. Okonedo told news men that he just came back from the market where he went to buy goods and that night robbers struck and all his wares were carted away.

Mr Hero Akpasa, another boutique owner, called on the vigilante group in the town to come to their aid in apprehending the robbers.

According to Akpasa, the police patrol the major roads in town and might not be too effective in tracking the breaking and entry robbers but the local vigilantes that closer to the people and who patrol the internal routes would be in the best place to arrest the menace.

Mrs. Juliet Owori, yet another boutique owner said that she was afraid to stock her shop for the Yuletide season because of the new trend and hoped that the perpetrators would be brought to book in no distant time.

All attempts to reach the DPO of Sapele Police Division and the head of the vigilante group in town for comment proved abortive.

Delta News Bulletin