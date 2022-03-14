Blessing Okagbare Goes Philosophical, Says She Is Happy Forging Ahead In Style

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigeria’s Track and field athlete Blessing Okagbare may have been boxed into a corner following her ban, but the two-time Commonwealth Gold medalist says she is coping just fine while acknowledging that the times are challenging.

As if going philosophical, Okagbare who recently celebrated her dad as he clocked 80, opined that her life has been falling apart and falling in place at the same time, adding that she no longer panics but sees every challenge as pointing to the better.

Okagbare who has Three All Africa Games Gold Medal and two Silver medals in her kitty for high jump, relay and 100m respectively also revealed via her social media handle that everyone who walked away in the course of her travails has been replaced by a better person.

Okagbare who could not compete at the last Olympics in Japan was recently slammed with a 10 year ban by the Disciplinary Tribunal for what the body dubbed anti-doing offences on one hand and failure to cooperate with Athletics Integrity Investigation body on the other. She has since re-echoed her claim of innocence while charging her lawyers to begin the process of challenging the ban.

Sportlife