Bird Flu Looms In Delta As Dead Chickens Are Sold In Give Away Prices
LAGOS NOVEMBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Bird flu epidemic is looming in Delta as thousands of dead chickens are being sold in various markets in the state.
Investigation revealed that the dead chickens are currently sold at give-away price in major markets by poultry farmers who are personally moving and selling the chickens in trucks, wheel barrows and hired vehicles.
“It was gathered that the dead chickens believed to be unhealthy for human consumption are sold between N2000 and N1,000 respectively, depending on the size of the chicken.
At major markets, such as Warri, Igbudu, Effurun and Ughelli markets amng others , buyers were seen scrambling to buy the chickens despite the condition of the chickens.
Our correspondent learnt that the poultry farmers were counting their losses as majority of them described the huge loss as monumental, while others are calling on the state and local government to come to their aid.
Some who spoke on the unfortunate incident also blamed the unending massive flooding which they said have compounded their situation.
A poultry farmer, who spoke with our correspondent at Effurun main market said, “I did everything humanly possible to protect my chickens, running into thousands from being affected by the ravaging flu, but everything went down the drain.”
It was a sad moment for two brothers who operate poultry a farm when they broke down in tears and revealed that they lost over 20,000 chickens in three days.
Daily Independent