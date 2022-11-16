Bird Flu Looms In Delta As Dead Chickens Are Sold In Give Away Prices

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Bird flu epidemic is looming in Delta as thousands of dead chickens are being sold in var­ious markets in the state.

Investigation revealed that the dead chickens are cur­rently sold at give-away price in major markets by poultry farmers who are personally moving and selling the chickens in trucks, wheel barrows and hired ve­hicles.

“It was gathered that the dead chickens believed to be un­healthy for human consump­tion are sold between N2000 and N1,000 respectively, depending on the size of the chicken.

At major markets, such as Warri, Igbudu, Effurun and Ughelli markets amng others , buyers were seen scrambling to buy the chick­ens despite the condition of the chickens.

Our correspondent learnt that the poultry farmers were counting their losses as major­ity of them described the huge loss as monumental, while others are calling on the state and local government to come to their aid.

Some who spoke on the un­fortunate incident also blamed the unending massive flood­ing which they said have com­pounded their situation.

A poultry farmer, who spoke with our correspondent at Ef­furun main market said, “I did everything humanly pos­sible to protect my chickens, running into thousands from being affected by the ravaging flu, but everything went down the drain.”

It was a sad moment for two brothers who operate poultry a farm when they broke down in tears and revealed that they lost over 20,000 chickens in three days.

