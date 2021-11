Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC) has denied reports that one of its employees was electrocuted in the line of duty.

The firm noted that the employee was not in the services of BEDC Electricity Plc, adding that the electrocuted “Mr. Monday” was not a staff of BEDC and was only working illegally on the network before his untimely death.

Guardian-Nigeria