BEDC Dismisses 10 Staff Over Alleged Illegal Activities

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The new Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Benin Electricity Distribution Compa­ny (BEDC), Dr. Henry Ajagbawa has disclosed that in less than 100 days of assump­tion of office the company as dismissed ten staff over alleged illegal activities.

Ajagbawa, who disclosed this at a press parley to mark his 100 days in office emphasised that the company no longer had tolerance for corrupt practices, adding that it had instituted 109 policies to guide the staff on the steps to take to get the job done.

The new Acting Managing Di­rector revealed that in pursuance of the company’s new policy, two members of staff, Ibrahim Salisu, and Olubolaji Damilola were cur­rently on the run after they were found guilty of committing an in­fraction and the matter reported to the police.

He pointed out that the case, which was a criminal one, was handed over to the police for further investigation after the disciplinary committee of the company found the duo guilty of contravening the company’s policy.

He said the company had en­gaged the services of Forensic Auditors to audit the number of meters supplied by the Federal Government to the company.

According to him, the meters supplied by the government un­der the National Mass Metering Programme could not be ac­counted for at the moment.