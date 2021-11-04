Be Part Of Govt Policies and Programmes – Okoro Begs Urhobo Ethnic Nationality

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Special Adviser to the Delta State Governor on Rural and Community Development, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Okoro, PhD on Thursday, paid an interfacing visit to the Traditional Rulers and Opinion Leaders of Urhobo Ethnic Nationality.

The visit by the Special Adviser and his team was to engender good governance in the State.

Dr. Okoro and his team were received by Chairman of the Urhobo Traditional Rulers Council and the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, HRM Dr. Richard L. Ogbon Ogoni – Oghoro 1 (JP), in his palace, with other notable Urhobo royal fathers and opinion leaders, including HRM Wilson Ojakovo Oghoghowe Oharisi 111, the Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom; HRM Matthew Ediri Egbi (JP) Owawha 11, the Okobaro of Ughievwen Kingdom; HRM Richard Oghenevwogaga Ebelle Okorefe 1, (JP) the Ovie of Agbarha-Otor Kingdom; Olorogun Dr. Moses Taiga, President General of Urhobo Progressive Union (UPU); Chief (Mrs) Olori Beatrice; Chief Notoma, President of the Urhobo Presidents-General and Chief Dr. Ebenezer Okorodudu, Former Commissioner & Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly.

In his speech, Rt. Hon. Okoro said that the reason for the visit was in line with the Smart Agenda and Prosperity for all Deltans vision of the Okowa’s led administration.

According to him, “My team had been mandated with the task of entrenching the gospel of inclusiveness and good governance in all parts of the state. So this visit was specifically to identify the ‘broad development agenda’ of the Urhobo Ethnic Nationality and also to advise the Governor in that regard.

“We are equally here to improve Community participation in government policies and programmes, and ensure active representative participation that will contribute to decision-making and also to involve grassroots consultation.

“The benefits of this meeting is to take good governance to the grassroots and address the needs of the communities in terms of infrastructure and economic empowerments by building a Stronger Delta, for the socio-economic, political, environmental and cultural sustainability of the present and future generations of Deltans in this last tenure of the Governor”, Okoro stated.

Responding on behalf of the Urhobo Ethnic Nationality, the President of Urhobo Progressive Union (UPU), Olorogun Dr. Moses Taiga commended Governor Okowa over his developmental strides across Urhobo nation and the state at large.

He also thanked the Governor for making sure there is no inch gap between government and the led.

His words: “On behalf of the Traditional Rulers, the Urhobo Progressive Union and all other opinion leaders of Urhobo Ethnic Nationality, I specially thank His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, for creating this notable Office of the Special Adviser on Rural and Community Development. Indeed the office has created opportunity for the government and the people in the grassroots to smoothly interact.

“This interfacing no doubt is key to the actualization of the Governor Okowa’s Stronger Delta vision.

“We also send our heartfelt regards to the Governor for all he has done and still doing for the Urhobos. For us particularly in Urhobo nation, we have become beneficiaries of the government of the day, both in terms of appointment and infrastructural development, and we are quite appreciative of all.

“On our development agenda, myself and the entire leadership of the Urhobo Ethnic Nationality would put heads together to identify them and revert to you appropriately”, he said.

On his side, the mornach, HRM Dr. Ogbon appreciated Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Okoro, his team and prayed for them to accomplish their goals for the continued development of the state, even as he pledges his solid support for Governor Okowa.

In the entourage of the Special Adviser were; Executive Assistants, Chief David Omoru, Chief Suru Salami, Chief Oviri Utu and other notable Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants to the Governor on Community Development.