Basket Mouth Knocks Okowa’s Aide  For Rebuking Singer Portable

LAGOS JUNE 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success, sparked reactions when he pointed out that singer Portable needs to be taken to a rehabilitation centre that attends to people who are addicted to drugs and smoking.

Ovie raised concerns about the singer’s way of life and also commended him for fighting out of poverty.

In response to the governor’s aide’s post, Basketmouth took to his Instagram story and opined that most of Ossai’s colleagues also need to join Portable in the rehabilitation centre.

According to the funnyman: “That’s fine, as long as you recommend some of your colleagues to join him. The difference ain’t much.”

