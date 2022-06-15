1 2 3 4 5
Barely 49 Days After Approving N150bn Loan, Delta Lawmakers Okays Another N25bn For Okowa

LAGOS JUNE 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State House of Assembly on Tuesday approved another N25 billion loan for the State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.
The approved loan, according to the Assembly, was to be borrowed from First Continental Monument Bank.
The PUNCH gathered that the loan approval was granted by the Legislature to enable the State Executive invest into palm plantation.
The new loan approval is coming barely 49 days after the Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori-led Delta State House of Assembly approved for the Executive a controversial N150 billion, bridging finance facility.
Punch

