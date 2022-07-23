Bakers’ Strike: Bread Scarcity Hits Delta Community

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Following the nationwide strike action embarked upon by bread bakers, scarcity of the product has hit Ika Nation and its environs in Delta State.

The taskforce of the bread bakers were in the locality to ensure compliance as all the bakeries in the area has also shutdown.

Speaking with newsmen, Chairman of the Master Bakers Association, Ika Chapter, Decon Ukperegbu, said that the major reason for embarking on the strike was to build a formidable association that would enable them set up a uniform price rate of their products.

He stated that the strike action was to enable them engage concerned authorities to bring down the price of materials.

Speaking further, he said that the union had set up a committee to monitor the activities of the outsiders, coming to market their products in Ika Land without permission.

“We set to take up legal action against those operating as Master Bakers in Ika Land who refused to register with the association in the locality,” he added.

Mr. Philip Okwuokenyen, a baker, said “we are struggling in this business. Prices of materials are unstable.”

Mr. Okwuokenyen disclosed that he went about to sell his products himself because he could not employ sales persons.

“I hardly make profit and employing more workers is out it. I now engage members of my family in the production process and sales,” he stated.

While saying some bread bakers had gone out of business, he added that “a bag flour which used go for N20,000 in December last year is now N29,500. So is the price of other materials.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of Bread Sellers Association, Agbor Branch, Mrs. Tessy Aghaulor, revealed that the price of bread had increased more than four times this year.

“Just as bread bakers are not finding it easy, we are also at the receiving end. From the fact that they no longer replace spoilt bread to high cost of nylon and shop rent, we are not smiling at all. All we do is to keep body and soul together,” she lamented.

“In the past, we used to see bread as average people’s meal, but now, even the so called rich people grumble when purchasing bread,” she added.