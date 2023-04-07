Availabity Of Cash In Banks Forces POS Operators To Slash Commission Charges In Warri

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The relative availability of cash in commercial banks has compelled point of sales (POS) agents in Warri metropolis to reduce their charges considerably.

As CBN confirmed the calculation of more naira notes to branches nationwide, Warri residents, who patronized POS operators, said that they now had a sigh of relief as they pay less charges compared to what was charged during the naira crisis period.

Charity, a POS operator in Ubeji, said that she now charged N500 compared to the cash crunch period where customers paid as high as N2,000 to N3,000 charges for N10, 000.

Maria Felix, a customer, confirmed that prices charged for POS transactions had significantly reduced but added that it could still get better.

She said that availability of cash in POS shops was a relief, stressing, however, that people had gone through a lot in the past sourcing for cash but thanked God it was over.

Maria Felix expressed her preference for POS, saying that the banks were characterized by long queues.

Since the beginning of the cash crisis in February this year, long queues at ATM and banks have forced many to patronize POS agents and avoiding banks due to the long queues.

The naira redesign policy took the price of charges on cash from point of sales to the roof beyond the reach of common man causing hardship on the people.

Delta Bulletin