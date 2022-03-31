1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Thu, Mar 31st, 2022

Attack On Nigerian Citizens And Government Facilities An Act Of War

By Chief (Barr) Malcolm Omirhobo

LAGOS MARCH 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)- For several years going terrorists from other west African countries with the support of their kith  and kin in   Nigeria have been wrecking havoc on  Nigerian   citizens  and  attacking   Nigerian government facilities through out Nigeria with impunity.   

 Barely two years in Kaduna State alone , these criminals have without any consequence attacked government facilities and  gruesomely murdered  thousands of defenceless Nigerian citizens ,  dehumanising them  , seized their ancestral homes and rendering them internally displaced persons in their own country without protection from both the Kaduna State government and the Federal Government of Nigeria .

On the 11/3/2021 ,  the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation,  Afaka, Kaduna  was attacked, and over 40 students were kidnapped for ransom.  On 24/8/21 the security of  Nigerian Defence Academy , Afaka , Kaduna was breached by  , large numbers of  terrorists who  injured several officers , killed  two and abducted a senior  officer . On 12/2/2022  the criminals attacked the NDA again but were repelled . On 26/3/2022  terrorist numbering over two hundred on motion bikes armed with  AK-47 riffles and machine guns  invaded the Kaduna International Airport, Afaka  for twelve hours ensuring that no aircraft fly out or land at the airport and in the process killed  a security personnel of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency(NAMA ).  In fact this is not the first time that they have attacked the Kaduna International , they did attack it last year and successfully kidnapped ten persons.

The latest of the terrorists   attack on government facilities is on  the train carrying 970 passengers from Abuja to Kaduna on 29/3/2022   in which  several persons where abducted  , killed  and injured  .Amongst those killed  is my class mate at the Nigerian   law school Barrister

Musa Lawal of Secretary General TUC. May his soul rest in peace and I also pray that our creator gives his family the heart and fortitude to bear the loss

As if the blood sucking  terrorist  were rehearsing for the bombing of the train on 26/3/2022  , 27/3/2022   and 28/3/2022 respectively , they  killed no fewer than 95  persons  with several others injured,  abducted  and their  houses and properties worth  several millions of Naira burnt down  and destroyed .

Giwa ,   Dillalai, Zango Tama, Kaya, Barebari, Anguwan Bakko, Gidan Alhajin Kida, Kadanya and Durumi are amongst the communities affected in the said attacks..

Despite these acts of war against the Federal Republic of Nigeria  , our  president is yet to take any cogent step to bring the culprits to book  and protect the lives and property of Nigerians plus the territory integrity of Nigeria .

for reasons best known to him.

After  meeting with all his service chiefs, Inspector-General of Police, and Director-General of the Department of State Services, on 29/3/2022 after the attack on the train ,  the best our President  could  do is to ask law enforcement agencies to ensure that the callous terrorists are hunted down and made to face justice for their heinous acts. This we all know  is the same  old song of our president.

Without trying to take his job ,  I ask the  commander in chief of our armed forces why he is  treating confirmed terrorist in the North  with kit gloves and treating mere agitators in the South East with iron  fist ?  Why has he and his Chief of Army Staff (COAS failed , refused and/or neglected  to roll out the tanks to Kaduna and deploy military men , DSS and the police  to Kaduna to  liberate the people there from repression, suppression , oppression  and the occupation of their land by foreigners ? So what happened to the Super Tucano jets ? It is that they are fit to be used in the skies of the South East of  Nigeria against agitators  and not fit to be used in the skies of the  North against terrorists ? Why is it  okay  to kill innocent young men in the name of  flighting and  flushing out secessionist in the South East but difficult to    smoke out   and bleed to death terrorists whose not is to bring pain and sorrow to others  from their hide outs which is well known to the president and his security chiefs.  Why is it that the jungle experts can work in the thick forest of the South East but cannot work in the forest of  the North that is not as thick as those of  the South East ?

Unless our president sees the act of terrorists as an act of war and handle it as such with all sincerity,  fairness, firmness  and  without discrimination , there can never be peace, tranquility , stability  and economic development in Nigeria .

Let me conclude by putting it to the president of Nigeria that any Nigerian citizen who prefers foreigners to his compatriots  is not  only unpatriotic but also  treacherous.

 

A Human Right Activitist, Chief (Barr) Malcolm Omirhobo writes from Lagos

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close