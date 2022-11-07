Atiku Absence:  Youths Boo Okowa In Arise TV Town Hall Meeting

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The absence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the ongoing Town hall meeting series organised for candidates gunning for the presidency has sparked outrage.

The event was put together by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) in collaboration with ARISE Television.

While Atiku asked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his running mate, to stand in for him, Tinubu has no representative at the ongoing event.

There was a mild drama when some youths kicked against the presence of Okowa and insisted that only presidential candidates should be given the floor.

“We want only Presidential Candidates here,” they shouted on top of their voices as they booed the Delta governor.

Maintaining his calm, Okowa reached out to the audience, saying the presidential ticket is one, but the aggrieved youth thundered, “No!!!”

However, normalcy was later restored and the programme kicked off behind schedule.

Former Governor Peter Obi of Labour Party; Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) are the only presidential candidates at the town hall.

This is not the first time Tinubu and Atiku would be absent at events meant for presidential candidates.

In August, Shettima stood in for Tinubu at the NBA Annual General conference at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos state.

In September, Shettimma had represented Tinubu at the National Peace Accord.

In October, Shettimma represented Tinubu at an event organised by Women Radio 91.7 for major presidential candidates at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

Atiku was also not at the Women Radio event.

Meanwhile, Tinubu and Atiku’s absence at the latest event has been condemned by Twitter users. Below are some of such comments:

Tweeting via @ozii_baba, a social media user, Ozii Baba Anieto, wrote: “Imagine Biden sending his V.P to a US Presidential Debate. These guys don’t rate us at all.”

@Okezman007: “And why is Tinubu missing on this lists????,”

Mavis Ikpeme

@mavisikpeme said, “I’m more worried that the APC and PDP presidential candidates and their teams don’t understand simple English Arise Tv specifically said presidential debate / town hall and they send in their Vps ; okowa Dino melaye and shettima?”

@Jkali1972: “So BAT won’t come?.. make una use una head o”

Another Twitter user, @StandingFann said, “Someone tell Arise TV that be it town hall or not If it’s for Presidential Candidates, it should be strictly for Presidential Candidates and not vices These rubbish is not acceptable.”

@iam_7even: “What about Bola Ahmed Tinubu?? He’s the candidate of the most popular political in the West African sun region & the government in power. He shouldn’t be excluded.”

@Emmanueprincef: “Wait! Series one? I suppose there will be two then. But why should the APC candidate not be on the first series? Oh so he has not been lectured yet they want to know the question first this is bad.”

Dailytrust