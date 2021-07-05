Asia Denies Granting Interview To Azuka About Executing Criminal Act For Ned Nwoko

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)- As the crisis in Idumuje Ugboko continues to eat deeper into the trust, relationships and brotherhood of the agrarian community ,more facts are beginning to come up with respect to some of the cooked up tales trending in the social media.

Anioma Voice as the online umbrella body of the people of Anioma has taken it upon itself to speak to some of the names involved in the social media frenzy.

It would be recalled that few weeks ago, a purported voice recorded interview from Azuka Jebose said to have been made by one Mr Asia Eze a former security guard at the University project site belonging to multi billionaire ,ex federal lawmaker,Hon Ned NWOKO trended in the social media space.

In the said interview , Mr Asia was alleged to have admitted to carrying out some criminal activities for Hon NWOKO. However, in a recent interview with the UK based publisher of Anioma Voice News, Mr Akamesike Manuel, Mr Asia Eze denied granting any interview to Azuka Jebose.

Mr Asia who is currently living abroad stated that he did not say any of the things ascribed to him by Azuka Jebose in the said telephone interview.

He added that the only time Azuka spoke with him was few weeks after his arrival in Turkey where he tried talking him into working with him to blackmail Hon Nwoko so that he (Azuka) will help talk to Chief Gabriel Ogbechie CEO Rainoil to send him to Canada.

He stated that Azuka told him that because he worked for Hon Nwoko that people will believe his story more if he claims that he had carried out some dirty jobs for him. He assured him of protection from Rainoil Boss whom he said that he is working for in order to bring Hon Nwoko down.

Asia stated that Azuka had told him that they should blackmail Hon Ned NWOKO and destroy his reputation for being involved in the arrest and detention of some persons from the community who were allegedly involved in the killing of an okada rider in the community .

The interview is raw and punchy.

Below is the recorded Interview: