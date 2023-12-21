Asagba, Provost, Hostility Over Land Takes A New Twist

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The hostility between the Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien, and the Provost, College of Education (Technical), Asaba, Prof. Josephine Anene-Okeakwa, over land has taken a new twist with grim accusations.

The Guardian gathered from reliable sources that the land matter had, over the years, created a gulf between the duo, a development that has generated tension between the Palace and the institution.

It was obvious, however, that the ‘booby- traps’ on the land were touched, yesterday, and exploded, resulting in accusations and rifts. According to the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Edozien, miners, who carried out illegal laterite mining on a daily basis, causing security threat to students and others at the college’s campus, overtook the land.

The monarch alleged that the illegal laterite mining was being carried out by Anene-Okeakwa on land granted to the community for a vocational training institute.

He said the matter was reported to the Minister of Works and Housing in Abuja sometime in 2022, and the then minister directed an inspection of the area by some of his staff.

But, in swift reaction to the issue making the rounds, yesterday, the management of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, said there was no iota of truth from Edozien allegations, and called on the general public to disregard the claim of illegal mining within the college premises.

MEANWHILE, the consultant to the Asagba of Asaba, Offili Mordi, also accused the Anene -Okeakwa of illegal mining and selling of land under high power tension, in Ibusa axis of Asaba, saying it was a big threat to the nations power sector and economic development of the country.

The consultant, therefore, urged the Federal Government to check the actions of the Provost to avoid loss of agricultural land, life and property of students in the area.

Guardian-Nigeria

