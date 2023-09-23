Asaba Stands Still As 7th Edition Of National Youth Games Commence

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-It is the 7th edition of the games, which will feature 35 sports, with no fewer than 4,500 athletes.

The Games will be held between September 23 – 30, 2023, across multiple venues in the state.

Featured sports include athletics, basketball, cricket, chess, football, judo, golf, handball, scrabble, Taekwondo, volleyball, wrestling, etc.

Teams had arrived from Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

BluePrint

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com