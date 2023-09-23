1 2 3 4 5
Asaba Stands Still As 7th Edition Of National Youth Games Commence

NATIOAL YOUTHS GAMP LOGO

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-It is the 7th edition of the games, which will feature 35 sports, with no fewer than 4,500 athletes.

The Games will be held between September 23 – 30, 2023, across multiple venues in the state.

Featured sports include athletics, basketball, cricket, chess, football, judo, golf, handball, scrabble, Taekwondo, volleyball, wrestling, etc.

Teams had arrived from Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

