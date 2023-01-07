Asaba Shut Down As Agbi, Other NNPP Chieftains Mobilise Massively For Kwankwaso Visit To Delta

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Dr. Goodnews Agbi, the NNPP’s governorship candidate, and other top party officials demonstrated their clout by mobilising heavily to welcome Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the party’s presidential candidate, to Delta state for a rally and a visit to HRM Prof. Chike Edozien, the Asagba of Asaba.

It was a remarkable moment as jubilant crowds enthusiastically welcomed Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People Party, (NNPP) into Asaba, the Delta state capital on Wednesday January 4, 2023,

Asaba’s streets were literally overrun with eager supporters riding on tricycles, buses, and bikes, or “Okadas,” who were eager to see Kwankwaso.

Northern residents in Asaba, particularly the youths, paraded through the city to receive Kwankwaso amid fanfare while also demonstrating on motorcycles and tricycles and chanting “Kwankwasiyya” and “Amana,” causing heavy traffic on the city’s major streets from Koka Junction to other parts of the metropolis.

The governorship flag bearer and the presidential candidate were greeted by a sizable crowd of party members and supporters who were eager to hear their messages and plans for the future of Delta and Nigeria.

A number of vehicles, including three in the convoy of the state governorship candidate, were regrettably damaged in the rush due to the intense excitement.

The Asagba palace was packed to the brim with supporters, which was a definite indication of the Arewa community in Delta State’s overwhelming acceptance and support for Kwankwaso’s bid for president and Dr. Goodnews Agbi’s bid for governor of the state.

Senator Kwankwaso stressed during his speech at the rally the value of backing the NNPP and its plans for the state.

He emphasised the party’s dedication to enhancing citizens’ quality of life through the development of infrastructure, education, and jobs.

Kwankwaso also emphasised the importance of inclusivity to the party and the need to address a range of national concerns.

Agbi who led other party heavyweights in the state to welcome the presidential candidate, also joined the presidential candidate in a private meeting with the Asagba of Asaba to ask for his support and to discuss their campaign goals.

Kwankwaso urged the residents of Asaba to support the NNPP and all of its candidates in the upcoming 2023 elections. He also sought the monarch’s blessing and support.

Obi Edozie, who welcomed Kwankwaso to his palace, prayed for him and the people in his group and gave them the advice to conduct their political campaign peacefully, just like other parties.

The Asagba of Asagba expressed his gratitude to the NNPP and assured them of his support, noting that their platform places a strong emphasis on the welfare of Nigerians.

One of the party’s chieftain, Chief Nnamaka said that the visit to Ogwashi-Uku and Asaba in Delta North was a success for Engr Agbi and Senator Kwankwaso who used the occasion to commissioned the campaign office of Oche, the House of Representatives candidate of the NNPP in the area.

“In addition to winning the support of important community leaders, they were able to connect with supporters. The party is confident that as they continue their electoral campaign, this momentum will hold”, he said.

He said that the outcome of the elections will be heavily influenced by the votes cast by the Arewa community in the state adding that there is no denying that Kwankwaso and the NNPP have won the support of the people of Delta State and beyond.