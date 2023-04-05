Asaba Protest: Police Arrest Inspector Who Allegedly Kill  A Man Over N100 Bribe

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Ari Muhammed Ali has confirmed the arrest of trigger happy police Inspector Ebri Ubi, who was reported to have shot dead one Mr Onyeka Ibe while on Stop and Search duty along Ugbolu-Illah Road, Asaba, Oshimili North LGA, Delta State.

A press statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday.com revealed that the Commissioner of Police on receipt of the sad news immediately ordered the arrest and detention of the errant police officer and directed his transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Asaba where he has further ordered for a thorough and speedy investigation.

“The CP noted that for the Force, being a disciplined organization, will not condone such cruel action by any member of the Force assuring that the offending Officer will be subjected to internal disciplinary measures, including criminal prosecution.

“He therefore appealed to members of the public to remain calm and law abiding, assuring them that justice will not just be done but will be seen to have been done. The following dedicated phone lines are available to the public to reach the command, as a quick response contact for any complaint or distress situation.0915 557 0008 and 0915 557 0007,” the statement read.

Recall that there was pandemonium in Asaba, Delta State capital where youths went on a rampage following the alleged killing of a middle-aged businessman by a police officer.

The deceased, Ibe Emmanuel Onyeka, was allegedly shot dead for refusing to path with N100.00 at a checkpoint around the Ugbolu area.

The late Onyeka believed to be in his late twenties was said to be a phone dealer at the popular Ogbogonogo Market.

As a result, youths from the market retrieved the corpse from the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) and paraded it around Asaba demanding for justice.