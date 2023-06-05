ARWPAN Felicitates Tinubu On Inauguration, Urges Passengers To Exercise Patience On Fuel Subsidy Removal

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 5TH (URHOBOTODAY))-Association of Right and Welfare of Passengers in Nigeria (ARWPAN) has Congratulated President Ahmed Bola Tinubu on his successful inauguration.

In a press conference in Abuja, the founder, Engr. Princess Tina Onojeghuo, the organization commended the president for appointment of credible key officers to serve Nigeria.

According to her, Nigerians can expect honesty, peace and integrity as Senator George Akume, Rt.Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and Senator Ibrahim Hadeijia have proven their love for Nigeria in the past, The Association expressed their confidence in the key appointments by the President.

Speaking on the fuel subsidy removal, the organization sympathized with Passengers on the hardship currently experienced due to the subsidy removal,she however urged passengers to bear with present government and trust hem to pilot the country with peace, love and honesty.

“As the voice of Passengers in Nigeria ,the board chairman,President and all National executive ,State executive and local government executive, sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding. We urge you to bear with this government and trust them to pilot the country with peace, love and honesty”.

According to her, if the subsidy is actually plowed into the education and health sector as promised, it will be for the greater good of many as opposed to subsidy which only benefits a few.

Princess Onojeghuo further reminded Nigerians that nothing good comes easy and appealed to all to persevere in the face of the hardship which she believes will be shortlived to enable Nigeria transform into the country of our dreams.

She reiterated ARPAN’s commitment to the rights and welfare of Passengers in Nigeria, saying that since it’s inception in 2015, the organization has remained committed to ensuring that Nigerian Passengers who in a big way contribute to the economy are treated with dignity.