ARWPAN Expresses Confident In Key Appointments Made By President Tinubu

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 11TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Association of Right and Welfare of Passengers in Nigeria (ARWPAN) has expressed confidence in the key appointments made so far by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Group said those the President has appointed in strategiv positions so far have been tested and proved their worth as experienced, honest and hardworking with integrity.

ARWPAN in a statement signed by its Founder, Engr Princess Tina Onojeghuo said the appointment of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as the Chief of Staff, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as the Deputy Chief of Staff, former Benue State Governor, Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF and former Lagos State Commissioner of Information, Dele Alake as Presidential Spokesman are evident of solid hands that have proven their worth in the execution of good governance in the past.

According to her, “The spirit of God that is upon President Tinubu in appointing those that will work with him is a genuine one. We pray to God to give him more wisdom and understanding while appointing more people into offices.”

The Group however advised that President Tinubu should not give appointment base on sentiment, but base on the unity and peace of Nigeria as he promised to unite Nigeria.

“We also advise that the president should not give appointment base on sentiment. He should give appointment base on the unity and peace of our country Nigeria. As he promised to unite Nigeria together,” the statement disclosed.

The organization sympathized with passengers on the hardship currently experienced due to the subsidy removal. She however urged passengers to bear with present government and trust them to pilot the country with peace, love and honesty to the benefit of all.

“As the voice of Passengers in Nigeria ,the board chairman,President and all National executive ,State executive and local government executive, sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding. We urge you to bear with this government and trust them to pilot the country with peace, love and honesty”.

According to her, if the subsidy is actually plowed into the education and health sector as promised by Mr President, it will be for the greater good of many as opposed to subsidy which only benefits a few.

Princess Onojeghuo further reminded Nigerians that nothing good comes easy just as she appealed to all to persevere in the face of the hardship which she believes will be short lived to enable Nigeria transform into the country of our dreams.

She appealed to other parastatats that are finding it difficult in this season to exercise patience, adding that 100% of Nigerians are who passengers should bear with the President.

She reiterated ARWPAN’s commitment to the rights and welfare of Passengers in Nigeria, saying that since it’s inception in 2015, the organization has remained committed to ensuring that Nigerian Passengers who in a big way contributed to the economy are treated with dignity.