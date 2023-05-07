Array Of Prizes Await Winner Of 2023 Zenith Bank Delta Headmasters’ Cup Competition

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Government has announced that there would be an array of prizes awaiting any participating school that would emerge victorious at this year’s edition of Zenith Bank Headmasters’ Cup competition.

The State Commissioner for Primary Education, Mr. Sunday Onoriode, stated this in Asaba during the official kick-off ceremony for the 2023 edition of Zenith Bank Delta Headmasters’ Cup competition.

At the opening ceremony that featured Abu-Ato Primary School Asaba and Ezemese Primary School Ibusa, Ezemese knocked her opponent with 6- 0.

Onoriode equally said that the winner of this year’s edition of the competition would represent the state at the forthcoming Channels Kids International Football competition in Lagos State.

According to him, “this edition promises to be filled with action as both public and primary schools across the state are ready to lock horns as the top position in the competition.

Mr. Onoriode said the competition has been put together to foster in the children the love for sports, encourage team spirit and also, to expose them to the gains of the game of football.

“The tournament has shown fruitful results in the past and promises to continue to be a pivot for the development of grassroots sports in the state”.

He averred that the competition has been scheduled to run with preliminary matches at the Local Government level between 4th and 11th May, 2023.

The zonal, quarter final and semi final matches would hold on 15th to 18th May, with the final matches coming up on Friday 19th May, 2023.”

“As witnessed in the recent resounding victories of Delta State athletes in both national and international competitions, there is no doubt that the policy of catching them young which was adopted by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led administration has begun to bear fruit”, he averred.